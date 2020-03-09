BioNTech SE (BNTX) Receives a New Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a one-year high of $48.85 and a one-year low of $12.53. Currently, BioNTech SE has an average volume of 227.7K.

BioNTech SE focuses on the development of molecular immune therapies and biomarker-based diagnostic approaches. The firm develops and manufactures biomarker-based in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDD) and commercializes products. It offers drug discovery services for therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.