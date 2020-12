BioNTech SE (BNTX) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX) on December 8. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 56.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.60, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $126.00 price target.

Based on BioNTech SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.46 million and GAAP net loss of $210 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.1 million.

BioNTech SE focuses on the development of molecular immune therapies and biomarker-based diagnostic approaches. The firm develops and manufactures biomarker-based in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDD) and commercializes products. It offers drug discovery services for therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Christopher Huber, Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

