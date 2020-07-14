BioNTech SE (BNTX) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 56.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.83, which is a -23.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.00 and a one-year low of $12.53. Currently, BioNTech SE has an average volume of 1.91M.

BioNTech SE focuses on the development of molecular immune therapies and biomarker-based diagnostic approaches. The firm develops and manufactures biomarker-based in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDD) and commercializes products. It offers drug discovery services for therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Christopher Huber, Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

