BioNTech SE (BNTX) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $33.00 average price target.

BioNTech SE focuses on the development of molecular immune therapies and biomarker-based diagnostic approaches. The firm develops and manufactures biomarker-based in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDD) and commercializes products. It offers drug discovery services for therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Christopher Huber, Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

