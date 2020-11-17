BioNTech SE (BNTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX) on August 21. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.52.

Shu has an average return of 7.3% when recommending BioNTech SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is ranked #2367 out of 7091 analysts.

BioNTech SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.43, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Based on BioNTech SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.46 million and GAAP net loss of $210 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.1 million.

BioNTech SE focuses on the development of molecular immune therapies and biomarker-based diagnostic approaches. The firm develops and manufactures biomarker-based in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDD) and commercializes products. It offers drug discovery services for therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Christopher Huber, Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

