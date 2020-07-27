BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on BioNano Genomics (BNGO) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 56.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNano Genomics with a $1.47 average price target, representing a 63.2% upside. In a report issued on July 17, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on BioNano Genomics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.14 million and GAAP net loss of $10.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.85 million.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. The company was founded by Han Cao in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.