BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to BioNano Genomics (BNGO) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.33, close to its 52-week high of $1.49.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 46.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNano Genomics with a $1.42 average price target, implying a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.49 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, BioNano Genomics has an average volume of 11.99M.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. The company was founded by Han Cao in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.