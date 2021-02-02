BiomX (PHGE) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

BiomX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, implying a 166.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

BiomX’s market cap is currently $154.6M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.45.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.