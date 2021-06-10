BiomX (PHGE) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BiomX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, which is a 313.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.05 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, BiomX has an average volume of 21.01K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

