BiomX (PHGE) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

Catie Powers- April 1, 2021, 8:15 AM EDT

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 49.8% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BiomX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, implying a 187.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.07 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, BiomX has an average volume of 66.88K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

