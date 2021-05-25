BiomX (PHGE) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

Jason Carr- May 25, 2021, 12:15 AM EDT

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 47.5% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BiomX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.33, implying a 293.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

BiomX’s market cap is currently $148M and has a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.72.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

