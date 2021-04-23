BiomX (PHGE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Catie Powers- April 23, 2021, 6:55 AM EDT

After H.C. Wainwright and Chardan Capital gave BiomX (NYSE MKT: PHGE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on BiomX today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 36.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

BiomX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.05 and a one-year low of $4.55. Currently, BiomX has an average volume of 61.86K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

