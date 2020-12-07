BiomX (PHGE) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage with a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BiomX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Based on BiomX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $56.99K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.