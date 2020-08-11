BiomX (PHGE) Initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital

BiomX (PHGE) received a Buy rating and a $28.00 price target from Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae on September 27. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BiomX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00, implying a 192.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on BiomX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.46K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

