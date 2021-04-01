BiomX (PHGE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Brian Anderson- April 1, 2021, 6:27 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BiomX with a $20.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.07 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, BiomX has an average volume of 66.88K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

