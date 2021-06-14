BiomX (PHGE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

BiomX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

Based on BiomX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.9 million.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

