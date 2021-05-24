BiomX (PHGE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

BiomX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BiomX’s market cap is currently $148M and has a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.