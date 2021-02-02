BiomX (PHGE) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 54.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

BiomX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Based on BiomX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $56.99K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.