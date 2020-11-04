BiomX (PHGE) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 43.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BiomX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.05 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, BiomX has an average volume of 17.03K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.