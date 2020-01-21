Biomerica (BMRA) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Biomerica (BMRA), with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.97.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 41.0% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Biomerica has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25.

The company has a one-year high of $3.69 and a one-year low of $2.15. Currently, Biomerica has an average volume of 19.63K.

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. It focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests.