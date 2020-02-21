BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.38, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.90.

Based on BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $55.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMRN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jean Jacques Bienaime, the CEO of BMRN bought 1,000 shares for a total of $21,510.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its products include Aldurazyme, Brineura, Kuvan, Naglazyme, Palynziq and Vimizim.

