BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on April 27, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Homology Medicines, Stoke Therapeutics, and Ascendis Pharma.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.36, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $128.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.60 and a one-year low of $62.89. Currently, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 1.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMRN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jean Jacques Bienaime, the CEO of BMRN bought 1,000 shares for a total of $26,490.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.