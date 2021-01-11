BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Wedbush gave BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 57.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.00.

The company has a one-year high of $131.95 and a one-year low of $68.25. Currently, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 1.43M.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.