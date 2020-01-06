BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Robert W. Baird gave BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.71, representing a 33.8% upside. In a report issued on December 23, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $100.13 and a one-year low of $62.88. Currently, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 1.34M.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its products include Aldurazyme, Brineura, Kuvan, Naglazyme, Palynziq and Vimizim.

