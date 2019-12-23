BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.8% and a 43.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.71, representing a 31.0% upside. In a report issued on December 11, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $100.13 and a one-year low of $62.88. Currently, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 1.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMRN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2019, Jean Jacques Bienaime, the CEO of BMRN bought 1,000 shares for a total of $21,510.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its products include Aldurazyme, Brineura, Kuvan, Naglazyme, Palynziq and Vimizim.

Read More on BMRN: