Biolinerx (BLRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Biolinerx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, which is a 377.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.34 and a one-year low of $1.40. Currently, Biolinerx has an average volume of 5.25M.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.