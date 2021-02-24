Biolinerx (BLRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biolinerx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33, representing a 231.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.23 and a one-year low of $1.06. Currently, Biolinerx has an average volume of 2.64M.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

