Biolinerx (BLRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Biolinerx (BLRX), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biolinerx with a $14.50 average price target, a 562.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.64 and a one-year low of $1.06. Currently, Biolinerx has an average volume of 660.1K.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.