Biolinerx (BLRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.0% and a 61.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Biolinerx with a $11.33 average price target, representing a 234.9% upside. In a report issued on February 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Biolinerx’s market cap is currently $137.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.70.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

