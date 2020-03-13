Biolinerx (BLRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Christine Brown- March 13, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.45, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.2% and a 21.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biolinerx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, a 784.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Biolinerx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts