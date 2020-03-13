Biolinerx (BLRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.45, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.2% and a 21.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biolinerx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, a 784.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Biolinerx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.61 million.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.