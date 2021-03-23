BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to BioLife Solutions (BLFS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 55.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioLife Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a one-year high of $47.22 and a one-year low of $8.29. Currently, BioLife Solutions has an average volume of 263.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLFS in relation to earlier this year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.