BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on BioLife Solutions (BLFS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioLife Solutions with a $56.20 average price target, implying an 83.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

BioLife Solutions’ market cap is currently $1.19B and has a P/E ratio of -38.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLFS in relation to earlier this year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

