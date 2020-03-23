BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Oppenheimer gave BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.12, close to its 52-week low of $7.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.1% and a 16.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioLife Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.86, which is an 84.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

BioLife Solutions’ market cap is currently $186.5M and has a P/E ratio of 20.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLFS in relation to earlier this year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.