BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Benchmark Co. and B.Riley FBR gave BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25, close to its 52-week low of $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

BioLife Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, a 90.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.44 and a one-year low of $11.89. Currently, BioLife Solutions has an average volume of 155.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLFS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.