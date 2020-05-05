BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions (BLFS) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioLife Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.71, a 105.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

BioLife Solutions’ market cap is currently $234.6M and has a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLFS in relation to earlier this year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.