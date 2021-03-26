Biolase (BIOL) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Biolase (BIOL) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Biolase has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.51 and a one-year low of $0.21. Currently, Biolase has an average volume of 35.63M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems performs soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.