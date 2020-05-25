Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on May 22, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 54.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co with a $66.44 average price target, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.86 and a one-year low of $26.56. Currently, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an average volume of 947.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.