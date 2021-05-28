Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and Piper Sandler gave Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (NYSE: BHVN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from William Blair. Analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, VistaGen Therapeutics, and Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.86, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co’s market cap is currently $5.37B and has a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -19.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.