Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Canaccord Genuity gave Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (NYSE: BHVN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.7 million and GAAP net loss of $181 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $211 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.