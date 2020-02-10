Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co with a $77.14 average price target, implying a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.86 and a one-year low of $36.69. Currently, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an average volume of 790.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders.

Read More on BHVN: