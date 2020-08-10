Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Howard Kim- August 10, 2020, 8:20 AM EDT

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 45.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.38, which is a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $78.75 and a one-year low of $26.56. Currently, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an average volume of 731.5K.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

