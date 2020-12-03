Biogen (BIIB) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Biogen (BIIB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $246.92, close to its 52-week low of $223.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $293.74.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biogen’s market cap is currently $37.2B and has a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.28.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on BIIB: