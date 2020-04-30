Biogen (BIIB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB), with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $302.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 56.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $333.21, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Biogen’s market cap is currently $49.72B and has a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.88.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

