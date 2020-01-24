Biogen (BIIB) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Biogen (BIIB) yesterday and set a price target of $338.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $284.21.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $305.33.

Biogen’s market cap is currently $51.28B and has a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.69.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.