Biogen (BIIB) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Biogen (BIIB) on May 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $280.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $314.25, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Biogen’s market cap is currently $42.22B and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.85.

Incorporated in 1978, Massachusetts-based Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, VUMERITY, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

