Biogen (BIIB) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB) today and set a price target of $316.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $284.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.9% and a 42.6% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $343.48, a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biogen’s market cap is currently $49.6B and has a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.85.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.