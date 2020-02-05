Biogen (BIIB) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $346.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $306.28, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Biogen’s market cap is currently $51.12B and has a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.