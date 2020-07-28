Biogen (BIIB) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB) on July 21 and set a price target of $272.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $286.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 58.2% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $309.00, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $276.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $374.99 and a one-year low of $215.78. Currently, Biogen has an average volume of 1.64M.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

