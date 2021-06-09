Biogen (BIIB) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB) on June 1. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $395.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $395.70, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $259.00 price target.

Based on Biogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.69 billion and net profit of $410 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.53 billion and had a net profit of $1.4 billion.

Incorporated in 1978, Massachusetts-based Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, VUMERITY, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

