Biogen (BIIB) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Biogen (BIIB) yesterday and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $280.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 49.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $314.25.

Biogen’s market cap is currently $42.19B and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.85.

Incorporated in 1978, Massachusetts-based Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, VUMERITY, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

